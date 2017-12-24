Victor Oladipo credits teammates for his success this season

Victor Oladipo hears the MVP chants at Bankers Life Fieldhouse but credits his teammates for his success: "These guys -- they've got my back from start to finish. Without them, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Myles Turner on blocked shots: 'That's one thing I always take pride in'

Myles Turner on blocked shots: 'That's one thing I always take pride in'

1 day ago

Nate McMillan says Pacers need to be better in the first half

Nate McMillan says Pacers need to be better in the first half

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers come back to defeat Nets in overtime

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers come back to defeat Nets in overtime

1 day ago

Lance Stephenson on Pacers’ comeback tendencies

Lance Stephenson on Pacers’ comeback tendencies

1 day ago

Thaddeus Young says Pacers ‘came out and took care of business’ in second half

Thaddeus Young says Pacers ‘came out and took care of business’ in second half

1 day ago

Darren Collison: ‘We’re just happy we got the win’ against Nets

Darren Collison: ‘We’re just happy we got the win’ against Nets

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»