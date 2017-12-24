Victor Oladipo credits teammates for his success this season
Victor Oladipo hears the MVP chants at Bankers Life Fieldhouse but credits his teammates for his success: "These guys -- they've got my back from start to finish. Without them, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in."
