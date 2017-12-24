Thaddeus Young says Pacers ‘came out and took care of business’ in second half

Though he had just three points tonight, Thaddeus Young was happy with the way he contributed in the Pacers' win over the Nets: "I think the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Myles Turner on blocked shots: 'That's one thing I always take pride in'

Myles Turner on blocked shots: 'That's one thing I always take pride in'

1 day ago

Nate McMillan says Pacers need to be better in the first half

Nate McMillan says Pacers need to be better in the first half

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers come back to defeat Nets in overtime

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers come back to defeat Nets in overtime

1 day ago

Lance Stephenson on Pacers’ comeback tendencies

Lance Stephenson on Pacers’ comeback tendencies

1 day ago

Thaddeus Young says Pacers ‘came out and took care of business’ in second half

Thaddeus Young says Pacers ‘came out and took care of business’ in second half

1 day ago

Darren Collison: ‘We’re just happy we got the win’ against Nets

Darren Collison: ‘We’re just happy we got the win’ against Nets

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»