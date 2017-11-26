East Central’s Logan Storie on winning a state championship

Logan Storie, who went to state with East Central as a sophomore: "I made it a point this year -- our senior year -- to come back and win this thing."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Southridge's Colin Smith says winning a state is 'a dream come true'

Southridge's Colin Smith says winning a state is 'a dream come true'

9 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers' five-game winning streak snapped by Celtics

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers' five-game winning streak snapped by Celtics

9 hours ago

Darren Collison: 'I'm very optimistic about where we are as a team'

Darren Collison: 'I'm very optimistic about where we are as a team'

9 hours ago

McMillan after Pacers' loss to Celtics: 'You can't have 20 turnovers against a team that good'

McMillan after Pacers' loss to Celtics: 'You can't have 20 turnovers against a team that good'

9 hours ago

Thaddeus Young: 'We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes' against Celtics

Thaddeus Young: 'We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes' against Celtics

9 hours ago

Southridge's Tucker Schank: 'I wanted to give it everything I had' on final drive

Southridge's Tucker Schank: 'I wanted to give it everything I had' on final drive

10 hours ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»