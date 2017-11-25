Columbus East’s Jaedin Miller: ‘We feel like we can’t be stopped’
Columbus East's Jaedin Miller on his mentality during the Class 5A State Championship Game: "It was my last high school game. ... I wasn't going to be stopped."
