McMillan on Pacers: ‘They found a way to get it done tonight’

Nate McMillan's Pacers earned back-to-back road wins after beating Miami and then the Magic.

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Pacers honor veterans with POW-MIA Chair of Honor

Pacers honor veterans with POW-MIA Chair of Honor

8 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers dominate in win over Heat

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers dominate in win over Heat

8 hours ago

Myles Turner and Matthew McConaughey throw up the Hook 'em Horns after Pacers win

Myles Turner and Matthew McConaughey throw up the Hook 'em Horns after Pacers win

1 day ago

Turner on Pacers teammates giving him confidence

Turner on Pacers teammates giving him confidence

1 day ago

McMillan on Turner: 'Tonight he came through'

McMillan on Turner: 'Tonight he came through'

1 day ago

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' comeback win: 'This is a very resilient team'

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' comeback win: 'This is a very resilient team'

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»