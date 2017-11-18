Victor Oladipo after Pacers’ comeback win: ‘This is a very resilient team’

Victor Oladipo after the Pacers' comeback win: "We're 16 games in and I feel like we've been in every type of game imaginable."

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' comeback win: 'This is a very resilient team'

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' comeback win: 'This is a very resilient team'

22 hours ago

Darren Collison: 'We didn't give in' against Pistons

Darren Collison: 'We didn't give in' against Pistons

22 hours ago

Domas Sabonis on impact of Lance Stephenson's infectious energy

Domas Sabonis on impact of Lance Stephenson's infectious energy

22 hours ago

Nate McMillan says Pacers 'knew they could play better and they did' against Pistons

Nate McMillan says Pacers 'knew they could play better and they did' against Pistons

22 hours ago

Lance Stephenson on changing the atmosphere in Pacers' win over Pistons

Lance Stephenson on changing the atmosphere in Pacers' win over Pistons

22 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers stage incredible comeback against Pistons

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers stage incredible comeback against Pistons

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»