HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers stage incredible comeback against Pistons

Lance Stephenson and Victor Oladipo both excelled as the Indiana Pacers staged an incredible second-half comeback against the Detroit Pistons.

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' comeback win: 'This is a very resilient team'

Victor Oladipo after Pacers' comeback win: 'This is a very resilient team'

22 hours ago

Darren Collison: 'We didn't give in' against Pistons

Darren Collison: 'We didn't give in' against Pistons

22 hours ago

Domas Sabonis on impact of Lance Stephenson's infectious energy

Domas Sabonis on impact of Lance Stephenson's infectious energy

22 hours ago

Nate McMillan says Pacers 'knew they could play better and they did' against Pistons

Nate McMillan says Pacers 'knew they could play better and they did' against Pistons

22 hours ago

Lance Stephenson on changing the atmosphere in Pacers' win over Pistons

Lance Stephenson on changing the atmosphere in Pacers' win over Pistons

22 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers stage incredible comeback against Pistons

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers stage incredible comeback against Pistons

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»