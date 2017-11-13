Pacers unveil POW-MIA Chair of Honor
The Pacers unveiled the POW-MIA Chair of Honor, which is dedicated to the location and return of all U.S. servicemen who have yet to return home: "There will always be a place in this arena awaiting their return."
