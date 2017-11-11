Nate McMillan after Pacers’ win over Bulls: ‘I thought we did a much better job tonight’
Nate McMillan says the Indiana Pacers' commitment to defense paid dividends in their win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Nate McMillan after Pacers' win over Bulls: 'I thought we did a much better job tonight'
13 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers snap losing streak with dominant win over Bulls
13 hours ago
Oladipo on Turner-Sabonis one-two punch: 'It could be really special'
13 hours ago
McMillan points to defense and second-half struggles for losing streak
2 days ago
NBA veteran Damien Wilkins on signing with the Pacers
2 days ago
Oladipo takes blame for Pacers loss: 'It won't happen again'
3 days ago