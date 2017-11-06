McMillan on Pacers’ loss: ‘We didn’t execute in the second half’

Nate McMillan watched as the Pacers went from cruising to a victory over the Knicks to a devastating loss instead.

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

McMillan on Pacers' loss: 'We didn't execute in the second half'

McMillan on Pacers' loss: 'We didn't execute in the second half'

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers play strong but fall late to Knicks

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers play strong but fall late to Knicks

1 day ago

Pacers players on their NBA 2K ratings

Pacers players on their NBA 2K ratings

3 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Turner looks sharp in return to action

HIGHLIGHTS: Turner looks sharp in return to action

3 days ago

McMillan: 'You're not going to have anything given to you' on the road

McMillan: 'You're not going to have anything given to you' on the road

3 days ago

Victor Oladipo says it was 'amazing' to have Myles Turner back on the court

Victor Oladipo says it was 'amazing' to have Myles Turner back on the court

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»