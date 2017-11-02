Thaddeus Young after Pacers beat Cavs: ‘This is a huge win for us’

The Pacers got a big 124-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers run past Cavs in 124-107 win

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers run past Cavs in 124-107 win

12 hours ago

Thaddeus Young after Pacers beat Cavs: 'This is a huge win for us'

Thaddeus Young after Pacers beat Cavs: 'This is a huge win for us'

1 day ago

McMillan on Pacers win over Cavs: 'We had to fight ... And our guys scrapped'

McMillan on Pacers win over Cavs: 'We had to fight ... And our guys scrapped'

1 day ago

'I should get a little bit more': Pacers players discuss their NBA 2K18 ratings

'I should get a little bit more': Pacers players discuss their NBA 2K18 ratings

1 day ago

Oladipo: 'I thank God every day for the opportunity'

Oladipo: 'I thank God every day for the opportunity'

1 day ago

McMillan: 'We had good ball movement throughout this game'

McMillan: 'We had good ball movement throughout this game'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»