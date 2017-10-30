Sabonis: ‘We’re just not those players who were in the Paul George trade’
Domantas Sabonis says he and his teammate Victor Oladipo, who hit a game-winning three-pointer on Sunday, aren't just throwaway names involved in the Paul George trade.
- Central
- Domantas Sabonis
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- FOX Sports Indiana - Pacers
- Indiana Pacers
- NBA
- Victor Oladipo
-
