We have a schedule: Pacers to open play Aug. 1 vs. 76ers

For those longing for a date to put on their Indiana Pacers calendar, try this one on for size: August 1.

That’s when the Pacers will play their first of eight games to complete the regular season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida. They’ll face off against the Philadelphia 76ers, with whom they share a 39-26 record.

The NBA announced its “seeding games” schedule Friday.

The Pacers are among 22 teams that will play eight games each to determine a 16-team playoff field. The Pacers, who enter play with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, already are locked into a playoff spot but can affect their seeding with their performance.

“We’re looking forward to the resumption of play,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said. “During this time we have been in constant contact with our players and coaches and are confident we will be ready to play.”

The eight-game schedule: