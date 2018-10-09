Oladipo’s 23 points lead Pacers over Cavs 111-102 in preseason matchup

If the preseason is any indication, Victor Oladipo is ready to show the doubters that last season was no fluke.

Oladipo dropped 23 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 111-102 preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Oladipo went 6 for 10 from the field, adding three 3-pointers and going a perfect 8 for 8 from the foul line. The 26-year-old, who had a breakout season last year after being traded from Oklahoma City to Indiana in the Paul George deal, also contributed six rebounds and two steals.

Domantas Sabonis, also a part of the deal, was second on the team with 16 points against the Cavs. Newcomer Tyreke Evans, signing with Indiana in the offseason, helped out with 14 points while Myles Turner made his presence felt with three blocks and eight points.

Edmond Sumner, who is fighting for a roster spot, continued to give the Pacers food for thought with a 13-point performance on Monday. That gives Sumner, the second-year man out of Xavier, 33 points in three preseason games with the Pacers.