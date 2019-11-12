Television and streaming information for the 2019 Monon Bell Classic

FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest will again televise the Monon Bell Classic between DePauw University and Wabash College when the football teams meet for the 126th time on Nov. 16. Here’s how you can watch the game:

Inside the FOX Sports Indiana/FOX Sports Midwest footprint (Residential)

• TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest and FOX College Sports Atlantic

• Streaming: FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com

Nationwide outside the FOX Sports Indiana/Midwest footprint (Residential)

• Cable TV: FOX College Sports Atlantic (check locally for availability)

• DirecTV: FOX Sports Midwest, channel 671, with a subscription to the SportsPack

• AT&T U-verse: FOX Sports Midwest, channel 748 and 1748, with a subscription to the HD Premium Tier

• Streaming: FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com

Bars, restaurants and commercial establishments

• Cable TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest and FOX College Sports Atlantic

• DirecTV (inside the FOX Sports Indiana/Midwest footprint): FOX Sports Midwest, channel 671, with Commercial Choice package

• DirecTV (outside the FOX Sports Indiana/Midwest footprint): FOX Sports Midwest, channel 671, with FSN A La Carte package

• Streaming: FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com