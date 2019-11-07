McDermott scores 26 as Butler coasts to 80-47 win over IUPUI in season opener

INDIANAPOLIS — Sean McDermott had 26 points as Butler rolled past IUPUI 80-47 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-6 senior made his first nine shots from the field and finished 10 for 11.

Bryce Golden had 17 points and eight rebounds for Butler, while Bryce Nze and Khalif Battle added 11 points each. Nze also led the team with 11 rebounds.

Marcus Burk had 17 points to lead the Jaguars.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday. Butler hosts New Orleans, while IUPUI visits Bradley.