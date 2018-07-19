QUINN BUCKNER

INDIANA PACERS ANALYST

Quinn Buckner is the longtime analyst for the Pacers’ television broadcasts, since 1999-00. In July 2004, Buckner was named Vice President of Communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. Buckner also leads the Pacers Youth Basketball program, a PS&E initiative to support youth basketball in Indiana.

Prior to joining the Pacers’ television staff, he was an analyst with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Other television Buckner has done includes work with NBC and its NBA coverage, and also working on CBS’ March Madness college basketball coverage. He was also an analyst for NBA games on ESPN Radio.

Buckner is a former head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and played 10 seasons in the NBA, including 1983-84, when he was a member of Boston’s NBA championship team.

An Indiana University graduate with a business degree, Buckner won four Big Ten basketball championships and was the captain of the 1976 undefeated NCAA championship team — the last college basketball team to go undefeated and win the national championship, and which was voted the greatest team in the 75 years of the NCAA tournament. Buckner was the captain of the 1976 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic basketball team. While in high school, he also captained two Illinois state championships teams. He is one of three people in the history of basketball to win a championship on every level: high school, college, Olympics and the NBA. In 2015, Quinn was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Mo.

Buckner’s community activities have included serving on the boards of various charities, including the Indiana University Foundation, Big Ten Advisors Council, Center for Leadership Development, Pacers Foundation, YMCA, Community Health Network Foundation, USA Basketball, National Basketball Players Association, First Tee of Indianapolis, Indiana Youth Institute, Special Olympics of Indiana and Indianapolis Zoological Society. He also is a member of the Old National Bank Advisory Board.

You can follow Quinn on Twitter at @QuinnBuckner.