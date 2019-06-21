Purdue’s Edwards selected by Sixers in second round, traded to Celtics

NEW YORK – Purdue’s Carsen Edwards is off to the NBA after the Philadelphia Sixers selected him in the second round, No. 33 overall. The draft rights to Edwards has been traded to the Boston Celtics.

Edwards was the key contributor to the Boilermakers‘ run to the Elite Eight. The senior guard averaged 24.3 points with 2.9 assists. His electric play this season earned him First Team All-Big Ten honors.

Edwards will join IU’s Romeo Langford in Boston. Langford was selected earlier in the first round.