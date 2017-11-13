Purdue cruises to 111-42 win over Chicago State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 25 points, Vince Edwards added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 20 Purdue routed Chicago State 111-42 on Sunday.

After defeating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 105-74 in its season-opener Friday night, the Boilermakers have now scored 100 or more points in consecutive games for the first time since February of 1974.

Dakota Mathias had 18 points and six assists, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and PJ Thompson added 16 points as the Boilermaker hit 12 3-point attempts.

Purdue (2-0) took complete control following a 35-3 run that lasted 8:58, spanning both halves, and never allowed more than four unanswered points.

Dieonte Simmon and Glen Burns each added seven points and three rebounds for Chicago State, which struggled to match Purdue’s size and defensive intensity.

Purdue dominated the rebounding margin, 55-26, and scored 22 second-chance points.

The Cougars (0-2) committed 14 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Purdue, and managed only three field goals in the second half.

The Boilermakers led 59-28 at halftime, and outscored Chicago State 52-14 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Chicago State: This was one of four games on the Cougars’ schedule featuring a Big Ten team, and one of three featuring a ranked opponent. The Cougars lost their season-opener at Iowa 95-62.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had four players reach double digit scoring, after five did so in Friday’s win over SIUE.

UP NEXT

Purdue plays at Marquette Tuesday as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games series.

Chicago State hosts Silver Lake Tuesday in its home opener.