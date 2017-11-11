Purdue coasts to 115-74 season-opening win over SIUE

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dakota Mathias expected No. 20 Purdue to use its experience, size and talent to run away from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and the Boilermakers did, 105-74 on Friday night.

Including Friday night, Purdue (1-0) has won its last four season opener by 40, 41, 44 and 31 points.

“With our experience and our seniors, we know this offense pretty well,” said Mathias, who was 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. “We got a little stagnant and were taking some rushed shots and forcing some things. We settled in after the first media timeout.”

The Boilermakers, who have appeared in 39 consecutive AP Top 25 polls, shot 59.3 percent in the first half (16 of 27) and used a 17-4 run to erase an early 10-5 deficit.

“When you shoot almost 60 percent, you are going to win the basketball game,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Purdue also got 16 points from sophomore guard Carsen Edwards, 16 from Isaac Haas and 14 from Vince Edwards.

SIU-Edwardsville got 17 points from guard Daniel Kinchen.

The Boilermakers outscored the Cougars 24-2 from the free throw line.

“They took 19 more field goal attempts in the first half and outrebounded us 40-39,” Painter said. “That is alarming.”

Mathias liked the free throw shooting.

“When you are not shooting for a bit, you have to get something going by getting to the free throw line, which is a big thing,” Mathias said. “Once you notice you are in the bonus, you try to be more aggressive.”

Purdue used the muscle of 7-foot-2 starting center Haas and 7-3 redshirt freshmen Matt Haarms to deny the Cougars paths to the lane.

BIG PICTURE

SIU-Edwardsville: While the Cougars are improved, their defense needs lots of work, and they lack the size to match Big Ten opponents.

Purdue: There’s a lot to like about the Boilermakers, who have size, guard play, experience and balance. The reigning Big Ten champs could win it again.

HOMECOMING

SIU-Edwardsville assistant coach Tarrance Crump played at Purdue for Painter and graduated in 2008. He scored 338 points in 67 games.

HOT AND COLD

The visiting Cougars shot only 38.3 percent, including 10 of 31 from 3-point range. Purdue finished 36 of 61 for 59 percent, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range.

BIG POWER

Haas and Haarms combined to make 10 of 13 field goal attempts and 5 of 11 free throws for 27 points to go with 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

SIU-Edwardsville hosts Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Purdue will host Chicago State on Sunday.