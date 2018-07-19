PAT BOYLAN

INDIANA PACERS REPORTER, INDIANA FEVER PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER

Pat Boylan contributes to Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports Indiana and is entering his sixth season (2018-19) as host and sideline reporter for the Pacers radio network. Boylan also became the television play-by-play announcer for Indiana Fever basketball in 2018.

Boylan hosts “Pacers Weekly” on 1070 The Fan and “Blue and Gold Breakdown” on Pacers.com. He also handles play-by-play for various high school sports.

Boylan graduated from Carmel High School and Ball State University and lives in Indianapolis.

You can follow Pat on Twitter at @PatBoylanPacers.