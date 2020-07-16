Pacers to broadcast scrimmages live from Orlando on digital platforms

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday that their three scrimmages prior to resumption of the regular season will be streamed live on Pacers.com and the Pacers app.

The scrimmages are being held in Orlando, where the season’s remaining regular-season games and the playoffs will be held at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex. Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will call the games remotely from Indianapolis.

Per NBA guidelines, the live streams will be accessible only within a 75-mile radius of downtown Indianapolis.

When the Pacers’ season resumes Aug. 1 against Philadelphia, FOX Sports Indiana will televise all eight regular-season games.

The three scrimmages that will be live-streamed: