Pacers reportedly to sign Wesley Matthews
FOX Sports Indiana
The Pacers are hoping the third time in roughly one week is a charm for Wesley Matthews as the team is reportedly working to sign the NBA forward-guard.
Matthews, traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the New York Knicks on January 31, would add much-needed depth and experience for the Pacers. The 32-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and 29.7 minutes per game this season.
Matthews was waived by the Knicks on Thursday.
