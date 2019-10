T.J. Warren scored 17 points for his new team and Myles Turner, last season’s leader in blocked shots, had 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks as Indiana cruised.

Domantas Sabonis was the only Indiana (3-0) starter not in double-figure scoring, but he had a game-high 14 rebounds with eight points. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points.

Coby White was 10 of 22 from the field and scored 24 points for Chicago (0-3).