Pacers assign Oladipo, Sumner to Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers have assigned Edmond Sumner and Victor Oladipo to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday.

Both Oladipo and Sumner are expected to continue their rehab process by participating in several Mad Ants’ practices this week.

Oladipo ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee on Jan. 23 and has been sidelined ever since. There is no official timeline for the return of the two-time All-Star to the Pacers.

Sumner has been battling a hand injury that has limited his time on the court in Indiana. Sumner has been out since Oct. 28. The 23-year-old guard has appeared in just three games for the Pacers this season and has averaged 7.0 points with 2.0 assists.