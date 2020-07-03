Oladipo opts out of NBA restart, not ‘fully comfortable’ with returning to play

When the Indiana Pacers join other NBA teams to restart the season in Orlando, Victor Oladipo will reportedly not be on the floor with them. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Oladipo is opting to sit out the remainder of this season after not feeling ‘fully comfortable’ in playing.

Oladipo cited several concerns, ranging from the pandemic risk to injury risk, for why he is reportedly deciding to sit out.

“I have to be smart and this decision hasn’t been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I’m on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me,” he told The Athletic.

Oladipo, coming off a season-ending knee injury last season, has appeared in just 13 games for the Pacers this season, starting in just 10 of them. He’s averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists in those games.

Despite Oladipo’s decision to sit out the remainder of the ’19-20 season, he still reportedly plans to travel with the team to Orlando.

The Pacers were ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference standings when play halted in March over coronavirus concerns. The Pacers are scheduled to have their first game of the restart on Saturday, August 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.