No. 23 Purdue charges past Appalachian State 92-70
AP
Carsen Edwards had 25 points, 17 in the first half, as No. 23 Purdue powered past Appalachian State 92-70 at the Charleston Classic on Thursday.
The Boilermakers improved to 3-0. They will face the winner of the final opening-round game here, either Wichita State or Davidson, on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals.
Purdue took a 46-32 lead by halftime and gradually grew the lead to 26 down the stretch.
Ryan Cline added 21 points for Purdue. Edwards and Cline each hit four of their team’s 13 3-pointers.
Justin Forrest had 14 points to lead Appalachian State (1-2). The Mountaineers will take on the Wichita State-Davidson loser Friday.
