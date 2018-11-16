No. 23 Purdue charges past Appalachian State 92-70

Carsen Edwards had 25 points, 17 in the first half, as No. 23 Purdue powered past Appalachian State 92-70 at the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

The Boilermakers improved to 3-0. They will face the winner of the final opening-round game here, either Wichita State or Davidson, on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals.

Purdue took a 46-32 lead by halftime and gradually grew the lead to 26 down the stretch.

Ryan Cline added 21 points for Purdue. Edwards and Cline each hit four of their team’s 13 3-pointers.

Justin Forrest had 14 points to lead Appalachian State (1-2). The Mountaineers will take on the Wichita State-Davidson loser Friday.