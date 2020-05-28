NBA issues reminder to teams about international players’ ability to return to U.S.

The NBA reminded its teams Wednesday that players who are currently outside the U.S. have been cleared to return, though quarantine rules may apply in some areas.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf signed an order last week providing the exemption for professional athletes from rules put in place during the pandemic that would have otherwise barred their entry into the U.S.

Wolf says sports “provide much needed economic benefits, but equally important, they provide community pride and national unity. In today’s environment, Americans need their sports.”

A small number of NBA players from foreign countries left for home during the pandemic. Teams are expecting guidance, perhaps as soon as later this week, as to when they will be allowed to resume full-scale practicing in advance of a possible resumption of the NBA season later this summer.