NBA names Bogdanovic Eastern Conference player of the week

The Indiana Pacers found their groove last week, going 4-0 to stretch their winning streak to five games, in no small part thanks to forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who averaged 22.5 points over that span.

The NBA took notice, naming Bogdanovic the Eastern Conference player of the week for the first time in his career. He joins teammates Victor Oladipo and Thaddeus Young as winners of the award this season.

Bogdanovic scored 20 or more points in three straight games to end the week and has scored at least 20 in five of the past six games. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game last week.

Former Pacers forward Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder was player of the week in the Western Conference.