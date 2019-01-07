Turner-less Pacers fail to slow Leonard-less Raptors in 121-105 loss

TORONTO — Norman Powell scored a season-high 23 points, Pascal Siakam had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat Indiana 121-105 on Sunday night, snapping the Pacers‘ six-game winning streak.

Serge Ibaka scored 18 points, while Kyle Lowry had 12 points and eight assists after missing the previous six games because of a sore lower back. Lowry played 32 minutes and shot 4 for 10, going 2 for 6 from 3-point range.

Danny Green scored 15 points and Fred VanVleet had 12 as the Raptors returned from a victory in Milwaukee on Saturday to win their fifth straight at home.

Green matched his season high with five 3-pointers and Toronto hit 17 of 33 from long range, one shy of its season best.

It was the fifth time this season the Raptors have faced a team that had won at least five straight games. Toronto is now 3-2 in such encounters, also beating Miami on Dec. 26 and Milwaukee on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest. He has been held out of at least one game of all eight back-to-backs so far this season, one year after being limited to nine games with San Antonio because of a quadriceps injury.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored 16 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight and 14 of the past 16 against the Raptors.

Thaddeus Young scored 14 points and Darren Collison had 11.

Indiana has won 13 of its past 16, losing twice to Toronto and once to Cleveland in that span. The Raptors rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Pacers 99-96 on Dec. 19.

The Pacers lost their 11th consecutive game north of the border. Indiana’s most recent win Toronto was March 1, 2013.

Both teams shot better than 60 percent in the first quarter but the Raptors made six of nine attempts from 3-point range to lead 37-35.

Powell scored 10 points in the second and Toronto led 70-63 at halftime. Ibaka had 10 in the third as the Raptors took a 96-84 edge into the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Pacers: C Myles Turner (right shoulder) was not available. Sabonis made his second start of the season. … All five starters scored at least 10 points.

Raptors: Powell’s career high is 30, set at Brooklyn on April 13, 2016. … Toronto got more bench points in the first quarter (six) than it did in all of Saturday’s win at Milwaukee (five). The Raptors finished with 52 bench points. … Lowry and Leonard have played together in 21 of Toronto’s 42 games. … Lowry had not played since Dec. 22 at Philadelphia. He missed the four games before that because of a sore left thigh.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Raptors: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.