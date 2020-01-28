Matchups announced for Basketball Day Indiana

FOX Sports Indiana, the IHSAA, the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever today announced the full programming schedule and high school matchups for the fourth annual Basketball Day Indiana, which takes place next Saturday, Feb. 8.

Basketball Day Indiana is an annual celebration of Indiana’s game consisting of live events and television programming. It is presented by Ascension St. Vincent.

Four high school games will be played at historic Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo, the host for Basketball Day Indiana 2020. Kokomo High School will tip off the schedule vs. rival Tipton (No. 7, 2A), followed by Northwestern vs. Peru, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (No. 10, 4A) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (No. 2, 2A), and Westfield (No. 9, 4A) vs. Fishers (No. 8, 4A). FOX Sports Indiana will televise all four games live to a regional audience. The regional sports network will also broadcast live shows at 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and between games from a set in the corner of Memorial Gymnasium.

Other Basketball Day highlights include:

• Two Pacers home games

The Pacers host Toronto on Feb. 7 and New Orleans on Feb. 8.

• Special recognition at Pacers Hickory Night

The Pacers will recognize Indiana University and Purdue University coaching legends Bob Knight and Gene Keady in a special Hickory Night halftime ceremony on Feb. 8.

• Coverage of the IHSAA Girls Tournament

FOX Sports Indiana will provide reports on IHSAA girls sectional tournament games.

• Every IHSAA varsity game statewide to be part of Basketball Day

Every high school hosting a home game that weekend will receive a Basketball Day flag. The schools will join the celebration by posting photos to social media with the hashtag #BasketballDayIndiana.

Click HERE for the full Basketball Day Indiana TV programming schedule.