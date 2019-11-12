Mad Ant for a day: Pacers assign Oladipo to Fort Wayne affiliate

For Victor Oladipo, who has been practicing with the Pacers regularly while rehabbing his right knee, Tuesday typically would be a light day given the team’s home game in the evening. But the Fort Wayne Mad Ants are in Indianapolis.

And so the two-time NBA All-Star became a Mad Ant for a day. Part of it, anyway.

The Pacers assigned Oladipo to their NBA G League affiliate on Tuesday, allowing him to practice at St. Vincent Center with the Mad Ants that afternoon. The team said he would be recalled after practice.

In essence, the Pacers gave Oladipo an opportunity to get in a full practice on a day that ordinarily wouldn’t be possible.

Oladipo has been out since suffering a ruptured quadriceps muscle in January. The team did not provide any update on a timetable for his return to active duty with the Pacers.

Indiana hosts Oklahoma City at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.