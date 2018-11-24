Kamar Baldwin carries Bulldogs past Gators in 61-54 victory

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points while Butler hit several key free throws late to hold off Florida 61-54 in Friday’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Paul Jorgensen added 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (5-1), who shot 50 percent after halftime and went ahead for good midway through the second half.

It was another bumpy offensive showing for the Gators (3-3), who struggled after halftime. Florida made 7 of 15 3-pointers in the first half to lead 32-27 at the break, but the Gators shot 29 percent after halftime and made just 1 of 12 3s.

Florida scored just 22 second-half points and made only 5 of 10 free throws in the final 20 minutes.

Freshman Andrew Nembhard had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds with no turnovers for the Gators.