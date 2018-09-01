Simon, Bond among notable cuts as Colts trim roster to 53 players

Defensive end John Simon, who had 42 tackles as an outside linebacker last year, was released by the Colts on Saturday.
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have cut defensive end John Simon and center Deyshawn Bond to trim the roster to the 53-player limit.

Simon was ninth on the team in tackles last season with 42 as a linebacker but moved to defensive end as the Colts switched from a 3-4 front to the more traditional 4-3. Bond made the team last season as an undrafted rookie and started the first four games before sustaining a season-ending torn quad.

Indy released safety T.J. Green as expected, too. He was a second-round draft pick in 2015 and the Colts now have only eight players left from the 38 players selected from 2012-16.

Indy opens the season Sept. 9 against Cincinnati.