JEREMIAH JOHNSON

INDIANA PACERS AND IHSAA HOST AND REPORTER

Jeremiah Johnson hosts the Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows and serves as sideline reporter for Indiana Pacers basketball on FOX Sports Indiana.

Johnson entered his role as host and reporter in the 2014-15 season after producing Pacers Live in 2013-14. He also conducted postgame interviews on Pacers broadcasts from 2006-10.

Prior to joining FOX Sports Indiana full-time in 2013-14, Jeremiah was a sports anchor and reporter at WXIN-TV FOX 59 in Indianapolis from 2004-13. His memorable assignments included covering each of Butler’s NCAA Tournament games during the Final Four runs in 2010 and 2011 and covering three Super Bowls and numerous Pacers playoff series.

He also has contributed as a host, producer and sideline reporter for Indiana High School Athletic Association state championship telecasts and tournament pairings and preview shows since 2010. Johnson is a Hoosier at heart and has spent all but 15 months of his life in Indiana. He grew up in Peru, graduated from Ball State University and, prior to his time in Indianapolis, spent three years as a sports anchor/reporter at WTWO-TV in Terre Haute.

Johnson lives in Zionsville with his wife, Alisha, and sons Preston and Mason.

You can follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @JJFSINDIANA.