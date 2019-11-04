Brissett goes down with knee injury in Colts’ loss to Steelers

A season defined by injuries to quarterbacks continued Sunday when Colts starter Jacoby Brissett hurt his left knee in Indianapolis’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brissett, who took over for Indy after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement during the preseason, went down in the second quarter after one of his offensive linemen fell on him as he stood in the pocket. He was replaced by veteran Brian Hoyer, who nearly led the Colts to victory, but Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead field-goal attempt with 1:14 remaining, allowing the Steelers to escape with a 26-24 win.

Coach Frank Reich described the injury as a sprain, and Brissett’s status for next week’s game against Miami is uncertain. Brissett tested the knee during the game but said it wasn’t worth the risk to return to the field. He said afterward that he felt fine.

“As a collective group, we didn’t think (going back in) was the right decision,” Brissett said. “Hoyer was doing a good job, so there was no point in me risking it if there was no chance.”

The Colts also lost center Ryan Kelly in the first quarter with what the team called a “burner.” For the Steelers, fullback Rosie Nix left after aggravating a knee injury that sidelined him for five games earlier in the year.