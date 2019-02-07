Pacers release 2017 draft pick Anigbogu

Ike Anigbogu‘s stint with the Indiana Pacers appears to be over. The team waived the second-year center Thursday.

Anigbogu, 20, was drafted by the Pacers in the second round in 2017. A two-way player, he made only sporadic appearances on the court for the Pacers over two seasons.

Anigbogu was averaging 11.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over 21 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.

The Pacers had recalled Anigbogu from their NBA G-League affiliate Wednesday but listed him as “out” with a sore left knee on their injury report.