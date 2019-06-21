Indiana’s Langford selected No. 14 overall by Celtics in NBA draft

NEW YORK – Former Indiana University standout Romeo Langford will make the jump to the NBA as the Boston Celtics selected him at 14 overall in the NBA draft.

An Indiana native, Langford was a massive recruit for the Hoosiers program prior to the 2018-19 season. The guard led the team in scoring with 16.5 points on average and added 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

His season earned him high praise in the Big Ten, including the All-Freshman team and Second Team All-Big Ten honors.