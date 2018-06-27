Colts sign guard Braden Smith, second-round pick from Auburn

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have signed second-round draft pick Braden Smith.

The team announced the signing of the guard from Auburn on Wednesday.

The Colts selected the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Smith with the 37th overall pick in the draft. He started 41 consecutive games for Auburn and won the 2017 Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the Southeastern Conference’s top blocker.

Smith primarily played right guard at Auburn.

The Colts have signed 10 of their 11 draft picks. The Colts’ lone unsigned draft choice is second-round selection Darius Leonard, an outside linebacker from South Carolina State taken with the 36th overall pick.