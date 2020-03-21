Colts re-sign backup OL Le’Raven Clark

The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed backup offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Clark has made 12 starts in 35 games, all with the Colts since being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft.

He did not play last season despite being on the active roster for all 16 games, in part because Indy’s five regular linemen started every game.

Clark did start six times in 2018, when the Colts allowed a league-low 18 sacks.

The move comes less than a week after longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo agreed to a two-year contract and became more urgent after versatile backup Joe Haeg signed with Tampa Bay.