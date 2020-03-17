Colts LT Castonzo says he briefly considered retirement

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Castonzo briefly considered retiring after his first Pro Bowl season. Then he realized how much more he still had to offer.

Two days after becoming one of the league’s highest paid left tackles, the longtime anchor of the Indianapolis Colts‘ offensive line told reporters he believes he’s still improving.

“I play football because I want to dominate the people I play against,” he said. “That’s where the joy in playing football comes from for me. If I say I have the ability to do that, that’s what I love about the game and that’s why I want to continue playing.”

It didn’t take Castonzo long to figure things out.

He quickly realized how healthy he felt when he started offseason workouts. Then he realized how much fun he was having having with his teammates. Castonzo decided to come back for two more years and $33 million.

“Seeing the potential to put up my best year in Year 10, it seemed really kind of silly not to (come back),” he said. “So I just said I’m not ready to hang it up yet.”