Colts’ Brissett will sit Thursday, leaving opportunities for Walker, Kelly

The Indianapolis Colts launch into the post-Luck era with his successor on the bench.

Coach Frank Reich plans to sit Jacoby Brissett against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, the Colts’ first game since Andrew Luck announced his retirement. Either Phillip Walker or Chad Kelly will start, competing for the No. 2 job. Kelly has played well in all three preseason games but must serve a two-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Walker has spent the last two seasons on Indianapolis’ practice squad.

Reich plans to rest his starters and some key backups.

Before the Colts returned to the field Monday, Reich met with general manager Chris Ballard, then the players dressed in a locker room where Luck’s empty stall served as a glaring reminder of how topsy-turvy things had gotten in just a matter of days. By Tuesday, it was finally starting to feel more like a game week.

“Emotionally, it felt like a more normal day,” Reich said. “I think now that all the announcements have been made and everything’s been done we’re in the mode of let’s get ready for this season.”

One new face is expected to play: rookie receiver Parris Campbell, a third-round draft pick who missed most of training camp and the three preseason games with a hamstring injury.

The Colts hope to avoid their first winless preseason since 2014, a season in which they eventually lost to New England in the AFC championship game.

The Bengals also plan to rest starters in the final game. It’s unclear whether receiver John Ross, who missed all of camp and returned to practice this week, will play. The Bengals must decide whether to keep star receiver A.J. Green on the active roster while he recovers from ankle surgery. Coach Zac Taylor said there’s no timetable for his return.