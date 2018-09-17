Colts defense is ready to face Eagles after holding Redskins without a touchdown

The Indianapolis Colts‘ defense looks primed and ready to face Carson Wentz and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Fresh off holding the Washington Redskins without a touchdown in a 21-9 victory Sunday, the Colts (1-1) turn their attention to the Eagles (1-1), who are coming off an upset loss at Tampa Bay but could be getting Wentz back. If Wentz is cleared to return nine months after surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee, he’ll present another big challenge for Indy’s young group.

“Just being technique and fundamentally sound,” safety Malik Hooker said. “He’s a great quarterback, obviously. Everybody knows that. But at the end of the day, football’s an 11-player game and not one, so we can’t just let one person beat us. We’re going to get out there and do the same thing and improve on the mistakes that we had this week.”

There weren’t many mistakes. After the Redskins led the NFL in rushing yards in Week 1, the Colts held them to 65 and made them one-dimensional.

Led by rookie linebacker Darius Leonard, who had a game-high 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, the Indy defense also limited Washington (1-1) to six points off quarterback Andrew Luck‘s two interceptions and were at their best when the offense sputtered.

“They’re only going to get better,” Luck said. “They’re young, they’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re tough. Fun unit to watch.”

In his second NFL game, Leonard looked like a veteran. The second-round pick out of South Carolina State wasn’t bothered when his headset malfunctioned and he lost connection to the sideline at times.

“A lot of responsibility,” coach Frank Reich said. “He didn’t lose his poise. ‘OK, I don’t have the call, give me the call,’ just like he’s been doing it for a long time.”