Colts bring Mudd back into the fold as senior offensive assistant

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have rehired Howard Mudd as a senior offensive assistant.

Coach Frank Reich also announced Thursday that Klayton Adams will be Indy’s new assistant offensive line coach and Marcus Brady has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach.

Mudd spent 12 seasons as the Colts’ offensive line coach during the Peyton Manning era. He has more than 40 years of NFL experience, including eight seasons as player. He’s coached with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco, Seattle, Cleveland, Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Adams has spent 14 seasons on college staffs, the last six at Colorado. Brady was Indianapolis’ assistant quarterbacks coach last season after 16 years in the CFL.