IU hopes to have some athletes back on campus by mid-June

Indiana University hopes to have some student-athletes back by mid-June.

President Michael McRobbie posted a 22-page plan on his web site to reopen the university in stages, which includes the return of at least a percentage of all students this fall.

The release comes one day after the NCAA approved a measure to lift the moratorium on voluntary workouts for football and men’s and women’s basketball players. It is set to take effect June 1.

But Indiana’s restart committee decided to allow researchers back on campus first, around June 1. Athletes could return about two weeks later. The student body would come back to start the fall semester.

The plan includes several preventative measures, such as social distancing, and remains contingent on keeping COVID-19 in check.

The committee also decided large events should be evaluated individually based on their importance to the university.