Indiana to face Tennessee in Gator Bowl, Hoosiers’ first bowl game in Florida

Indiana (8-4, Big Ten) vs. Tennessee (7-5, SEC), Jan. 2, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Indiana: WR Whop Philyor, 69 catches, 1,001 yards, five touchdowns.

Tennessee: WR Jauan Jennings, 57 catches, 942 yards, eight touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have won eight games for the eighth time in program history and first time since 1993. They haven’t won nine games since 1967.

Tennessee: The Volunteers were 2-5 after losing at Alabama on Oct. 19 but have reeled off five straight wins, their longest winning streak since opening 5-0 in 2016.

LAST TIME

Tennessee 27, Indiana 22 (Jan. 2, 1988, Peach Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Indiana: This is the Hoosiers’ first appearance in the Gator Bowl and first in a bowl played in Florida. It’s their 12th bowl appearance in school history.

Tennessee: This will be the Vols’ sixth appearance in the Gator Bowl and first since 1994. This is their 53rd bowl overall.