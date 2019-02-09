Pacers waive recently acquired Stauskas, Baldwin

As expected, the Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have waived Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin.

The Pacers acquired Stauskas and Baldwin from the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Also acquired by Indiana in exchange for cash considerations were a second-round draft pick in 2021 and the rights to Maarty Leunen, who is playing in Italy.

It’s been a wild week-plus for both Stauskas and Baldwin, who played their final game with the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 30 before being dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Rodney Hood. From there, the Cavs dealt the pair to the Houston Rockets.

Stauskas, a 25-year-old shooting guard, has averaged 15.3 minutes per game and appeared in 44 games this season — all with the Trail Blazers.

Baldwin, a 22-year-old point guard, has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging just under six minutes.