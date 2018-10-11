Pacers waive Johnson, Stewart

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have placed Omari Johnson and Elijah Stewart on waivers.

The moves came less than a week before Indiana’s regular-season opener against Memphis, which is at home Wednesday.

Johnson is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward who made his NBA debut in 2017. The Oregon State alum did not appear in any preseason games with Indiana.

Stewart is a 6-5, 194-pound guard from Southern California. He was averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds during the preseason.

Johnson and Stewart had signed with Indiana as free agents in September.