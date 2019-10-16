Pacers waive Brimah, Lemon and Wilcox

The Indiana Pacers are getting ever closer to their season-opening roster.

Gone are center Amida Brimah, guard Walt Lemon Jr. and guard C.J. Wilcox, who were waived by the club Wednesday, a day after its final preseason game.

Brimah, a two-year veteran of the NBA G League, was signed by the Pacers on Sept. 3 and played in three preseason games. Lemon, who has seen action in two NBA seasons, joined the Pacers only six days ago. Wilcox, a first-round pick by the Clippers in 2014, signed with the Pacers in July. Neither Wilcox nor Lemon appeared in a preseason game.

The Indiana roster now stands at 17. The season opens Oct. 23 at home against the Detroit Pistons.