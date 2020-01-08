Oladipo targets Jan. 29 at Bankers Life for his return to floor

Three more weeks. If all goes according to plan, Victor Oladipo will be suiting up — and playing — for the Indiana Pacers in 21 days.

Oladipo, who has been out since last January after suffering a torn quad tendon, told Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic that he hopes to be on the court when Indiana hosts the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 29.

“That could change. That might not change. Who knows?” he said in the interview. “But it’s definitely good to have something to look forward to.”

Pacers star Victor Oladipo tells @Stadium he plans to make season debut on Jan. 29 against Chicago and discusses emotions returning from yearlong absence after torn quad tendon in knee. Stay tuned for my full sitdown. pic.twitter.com/lmzwsKmwav — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2020

Oladipo told Charania that his 12-month layoff has had an important benefit.

“I’m way stronger now than I was before, especially mentally,” Oladipo said. “I just feel like nothing can faze me. I’ve been through the worst.”

Playing all season without their All-Star, the Pacers enter Wednesday night’s game against Miami with a 23-14 record, sixth best in the Eastern Conference.